SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-May-2017 / 17:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*1. Details of the person discharging managerial | |responsibilities / person closely associated * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Names |Gary Elden & Alex Smith | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*2. Reason for the notification * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Position/status |CEO & CFO | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |b) Initial |Initial notification | |notification | | |/Amendment | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market | |participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction | |monitor * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Name |SThree plc | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |b) LEI |2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated | |for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where | |transactions have been conducted * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Description of |Ordinary shares of 1p | |the financial | | |instrument, type of |GB00B0KM9T71 | |instrument | | |Identification code | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |b) Nature of the |Purchase of Partnership and Matching | |transaction |shares under the Share Incentive Plan | | |('SIP') | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |c) Price(s) and |Names |Price(s) |Volume(s) | |volume(s) | | | | | |Gary Elden |321.50 |59 | |Purchase of |Alex Smith |321.50 |58 | |Partnership and | | | | |Matching shares | | | | |under the Share | | | | |Incentive Plan | | | | |('SIP') | | | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |d) Aggregated |N/A | |information | | |- Aggregated volume | | |- Price | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |e) Date of the |12/05/2017 | |transaction | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |f) Place of the |London Stock Exchange | |transaction | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 4198 End of Announcement EQS News Service 573937 15-May-2017

