Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 8, 2017 until May 12, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer Issuer's identification

code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code

of financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average acquisition

price Identification code

of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.08 FR0000130577 3,391 65.1796 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.08 FR0000130577 10,276 65.1472 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.08 FR0000130577 6,509 65.1886 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.09 FR0000130577 78,502 64.8988 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.10 FR0000130577 29,136 65.3072 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.11 FR0000130577 499 65.6900 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.11 FR0000130577 253 65.6900 AQXE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.11 FR0000130577 4,944 65.6971 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.11 FR0000130577 128 65.6900 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.11 FR0000130577 560 65.6900 TRQX TOTAL 134,198 65.0655

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,

with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting)and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

