According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global electrically conductive coatings marketis projected to grow to USD 19.26 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006272/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global electrically conductive coatings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Electrically conductive coatings provide both electrical conductivity as well as corrosion prevention. These coatings are formulated with a combination of epoxy resins, hardeners, and carbon black. These coatings are widely used in the consumer electronics, solar, automotive, aerospace, and bioscience industries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the end-user, the report categorizes the global electrically conductive coatings market into the following segments:

Consumer electronics industry

Solar industry

Automotive industry

Other industries

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global electrically conductive coatings market are discussed below:

Consumer electronics industry

"The electrically conductive coatings market by the consumer electronics industry occupied a majority 61% of the total shares in 2021, and is expected to increase its hold on the market over the forecast periodsays Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research.

The use of consumer electronics is very high in Asia, particularly in China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The electrically conductive coatings are used in many consumer durables like flat panel displays, personal computers, smartphones, air conditioner units, printed circuit boards, and control panel insulations, which not only give electric conductivity but also offer scratch resistance.

Solar industry

The global electrically conductive coatings market in the solar industry is expected to be worth USD 3.58 billion by 2021. These coatings provide electrical conductivity properties as well as protection against moisture. Electrically conductive coatings are usually based on carbon nanotubes and are mainly used in photovoltaic cells as they allow light to enter the photovoltaic material and conduct the generated electricity. China is currently the leading country in the solar industry, which is followed by Japan, the US, and Europe.

Automotive industry

"The electrically conductive coatings market by the automotive industry is expected to showcase a modest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 6%. The quickly growing automotive industry in APAC will generate the highest growth in the market segmentsays Mahitha.

In the automotive industry, electrically conductive coatings are used on vehicle body parts and electricals to induce electrically conductive properties, which are suitable for electrostatic applications. The convenience in the use of devices has increased due to the advancement of the battery technology, which uses electrically conductive coatings.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AkzoNobel

Henkel

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Browse Related Reports:

Global Elastomeric Coatings Market for the Construction Industry 2017-2021

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2017-2021

Global Metal Coatings Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006272/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com