NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter Seeks to Donate Newer Appliances to Local Not-For-Profits

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Not long ago, Neil Shekhter, Chief Executive Officer of NMS Properties, announced that several of their Los Angeles and Santa Monica apartment homes would be receiving upgrades to their interiors.

While each of these apartment buildings will receive different upgrades, one factor remains the same: kitchen appliances will be swapped out with newer, and at times, professional series selections.

Neil Shekhter says that he and NMS Properties are happy to donate the out-going models of dishwashers, stove/ovens, microwaves and refrigerators to local not-for-profits that are in need, such as the Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity.

Most, if not all, of the out-going kitchen appliances up for donation are less than 8 years old, have stainless steel finishes and are in good working order.

"The appliances that are being removed are not broken or in bad shape," says Neil Shekhter. "They are being replaced because our apartments are very high-end. We strive to continuously upgrade them so that we are offering the best possible product."

Not-for-profits that are interested in receiving donations of these kitchen appliances must be able to pick them up from their Santa Monica or Westwood Los Angeles locations as soon as they become available.

Representatives of the not-for-profit can contact Penny Emerson with NMS Properties at (310) 451-3500 x 221 or penny.e@nmsproperties.com.

To date, the Santa Monica and Westwood apartment buildings that are receiving interior upgrades include Wilshire Victoria in the Westwood area of Los Angeles and NMS 1539 and NMS 1548 , luxury Santa Monica apartments. There may be more buildings to follow.

SOURCE: NMS Properties