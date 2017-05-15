Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mining Investment Europe" conference to their offering.
Mining Investment Europe is a strategic mining conference and exhibition for the leaders of the mining, quarrying and construction materials industries, bringing together 250 attendees from 20 countries.
Mining companies, investors, governments and service providers travel from all over Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America for three days of partnering, networking and business matching.
Join us at an invaluable platform to seek new partnerships, new business and new opportunities.
Mining Investment Europe welcomes global miners, entrepreneurs, financiers, investors, government leaders, technical experts and innovators under one roof wanting to enter, expand and develop their market presence at the Old Continent.
The innovative agenda and content, including keynotes, interactive panel discussions, interviews, roundtable sessions and 20 minutes case study presentations, will enable you to learn from the best leaders.
The Conference Topics Include:
Global regional investment opportunities: projects, countries, commodities
Financing options for mining companies: structures, sources and availability
Private equity vs funds vs alternatives
Regional outlook on Western, Central Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia, North America, Middle East, South East Asia, Latin America and Australia
Gold, silver and other precious metals an investor and a corporate perspective
Analysing the trends in mining finance
Opportunities for investors in a distressed mining and metals environment
The future of mineral exploration in a changing commodity market
Crowd funding how the market is evolving and gaining popularity among investors?
Commodity roundtables on gold, silver, copper, zinc, coal, uranium, graphite, lithium, bauxite, iron ore and industrial metals
Financial and geopolitical risks affecting mining industry
Business partnerships finding out the solution for success in company collaborations
Improving mining productivity profitability
Technology innovations, drones, digital mining era the future of mining
Mining and the Internet of Things: understanding the impact of devices on the sector
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d69bq8/mining_investment
