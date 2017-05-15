New studies and developments in cancer research are rapidly changing how cancer is treated and prevented, as well how it is discussed both inside and outside of the healthcare industry. According to Infiniti Research the market for cancer treatment and prevention is expected to undergo major evolutions over the next few years as researchers continue to make breakthroughs regarding causal effects of lifestyle factors on cancer risks.

Market Developments

Researchers in Singapore, led by Dr. Vikneswaren Namasivayam from Singapore General Hospital, have found a link between colon cancer and cardiorespiratory fitness levels. The researchers found that the higher an individual's fitness level, the less likely they were to have precancerous colon polyps, an indication that they have a reduced risk of developing colon cancer. Cardiorespiratory fitness refers to the overall ability of the circulatory and respiratory systems to fuel the body and supply oxygen during sustained physical activity, and is influenced by an individual's genetics, weight, and gender, as well as other factors.

In the study, researchers measured the cardiorespiratory fitness levels of 36 individuals between the ages of 45 and 70. 20 people total had precancerous colon polyps while the remaining 16 had no polyps. This study strengthens the link between colon cancer risk and an individual's lifestyle, and sheds more light on how colon cancer can effectively be prevented and treated. Though more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between fitness and cancer, this study provides valuable insights that can propel other studies and innovations.

Market Opportunities

Ongoing research and new developments into the treatment and prevention of cancer are changing the healthcare and medical device industry. Market intelligence is critical for understanding the changing market landscape, as well as new scientific findings and what their impact on disease treatment will entail. It also helps to ensure that patients receive the best care and most effective treatments possible from healthcare institutions and providers.

Infiniti Research was recently approached by a leading cancer drug manufacturer who wanted to fully understand the level of acceptance of etoposide, a chemotherapy medication, as the first line of treatment for lung cancer. The insights provided by Infiniti's healthcare industry analysts allowed the client to effectively identify critical parameters for the acceptance of platinum doublet chemotherapy with etoposide as the first line of treatment. They also helped the client to identify specific areas of improvement to encourage the use of etoposide over available alternatives.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

