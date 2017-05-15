SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Today RedSeal (redseal.net), a leader in network modeling and risk-scoring technology, announced assessment, mitigation and remediation strategies for the WannaCry Ransomware worm (a.k.a. WanaCrypt0r 2.0, wcry). Customers using the RedSeal platform today will be able to bring rich network context into existing security solutions such as vulnerability scanners and SIEM applications to understand the potential paths the worm can take, and how to apply the right controls to stop the spread. The RedSeal platform allows customers to quickly run a series of queries and reports to do the following:

Assess and Limit Exposure: By running access queries from all untrusted networks to trusted sources, customers can identify all devices and endpoints that are accessible from untrusted networks over vulnerable ports.

Prioritize Vulnerable Systems: By importing vulnerability scan results into the RedSeal model, customers can verify that all areas of their network were actually scanned. Vulnerable hosts can be sorted based on both local and downstream risk. The network context provided by RedSeal delivers risk-based prioritization for remediation based on location, business value of the asset, and whether the asset is reachable from untrusted sources.

Contain and Mitigate the Attack: Most enterprises have a large number of legacy and unsupported devices in their network that cannot be easily patched (if at all). RedSeal customers can easily produce a list of mitigating controls to isolate and contain vulnerable endpoints -- and can leverage their network model to discover all areas of the network that are accessible from a vulnerable endpoint. Detailed path queries reveal network devices where they can deploy controls such as firewall rules to reduce downstream risk.

"Once again we see that hackers are able to infiltrate even the most sophisticated and protected infrastructures, which is why we advocate resilience -- the ability to recover and remediate immediately," said Ray Rothrock, CEO of RedSeal. "RedSeal customers today are able to instantly assess their exposure to WannaCry, prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual risk, and get detailed remediation options. That is the definition of resilience."

For detailed information on how Digital Resilience and the RedSeal platform can prevent and mitigate the impact of a WannaCry (wcry) infection, please visit: https://www.redseal.net/digital-resilience-can-help-prevent-mitigate-impact-wannacry-wcry-ransomware-infection/

About RedSeal

RedSeal's network modeling and risk scoring platform is the foundation for enabling enterprise networks to be resilient to cyber events and network interruptions in an increasingly digital world. RedSeal helps customers understand their network from the inside, out -- and provides actionable intelligence, situational awareness, and a Digital Resilience Score to help enterprises measure and ultimately build greater resilience into their infrastructure. Government agencies and Global 2000 companies around the world rely on RedSeal to help them improve their overall security posture, accelerate incident response, and increase the productivity of their security and network teams. Founded in 2004, RedSeal is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and serves customers globally through a direct and channel partner network.

