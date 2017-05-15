Global Anxiety and Panic Disorders Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.78% by 2021 - Increasing Stress in Day-to-Day Lives is a Key Market Driver - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global anxiety and panic disorders drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 1.78 % during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Anxiety and Panic Disorders Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is synergistic effects of medication aided with neuromodulation devices. The global anxiety and panic disorders drugs market has witnessed many re-purposed and off-label drugs for their treatment. The traditional therapeutic approach has left people only with a partial treatment, resulted in a large pool of untreated or partially treated population. Therefore, to offset the impact of these drugs many novel techniques have been developed over the past few years to satisfy the demand for novel treatment approach for these disorders.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing stress in day-to-day life. We are living in an era where modernization and the demands of modern lifestyle come with its sets of limitations. The modern lifestyle is full of challenges of coping up with professional and family life leading to stressful situations, which occurs more often. Not only the demands of our modern culture but heavier workloads, fear of being unemployed, deadlines for completing the task, night shifts, and personal issues are some of the factors that account for burdening one's life. These challenges faced by an individual for a long time coupled with unhealthy lifestyles gives rise to many mental disorders such as anxiety and panic disorders.

Key vendors



AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer



Other prominent vendors



Azevan Pharmaceuticals

Baxter

Bristol- Myers Squibb

F. Hoffman-La Roche



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Disease overview



PART 06: Pipeline analysis



PART 07: Market landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by drug class

PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



