ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: LUVU), a manufacturer and marketer of premium consumer brands in the categories of intimacy enhancement, top-of-bed relaxation and fashion beanbags, loungers and sofas, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017.

Operating highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2017:

Net sales decreased 6% to $4.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, as compared to $4.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.





Gross margin increased to 33.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, significantly higher than the 24.1% gross margin reported for the three months ended March 31, 2016.





Total gross profit increased 30% to $1.3 million, as compared to $1.0 million for the comparable prior-year period.





Net income increased to $111,000 during the current year third quarter compared to a net loss of ($159,000) in the prior-year third quarter.





EBITDA, as adjusted, increased to $302,000 in the third quarter, as compared to $22,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Operating highlights for the nine months ended March 31, 2017:

Net sales increased 2.8% to a record $13.3 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to $12.9 million for the comparable prior-year period.





Gross margin increased to 29.1% for the nine months ended March 31, 2017, an improvement from the 25.4% gross margin for the nine months ended March 31, 2016.





Total gross profit increased 18% to $3.9 million, as compared to $3.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.





Net income increased to $334,000 during the nine months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to a net loss of ($157,000) for the comparable prior-year period.





EBITDA, as adjusted, increased to $914,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2017, as compared to $383,000 in the comparable period of fiscal 2016.

Louis Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the improved operating performance of the Company, despite the decrease in sales during the quarter. As we previously announced, we are focusing more on sales of our manufactured products and less on lower margin distributed products. As a result, our gross profit margin during the three months ended March, 31, 2017 increased to 33.5% from 24.1% in the same period last year. The production improvements that we made during calendar year 2016 and earlier in the third quarter are also yielding positive results."

Mr. Friedman added, "During the third quarter, net sales of our Jaxx and Avana products (combined) increased by 81%. Unit shipments of Avana products increased 83% during the third quarter to approximately 4,500 units. Unit shipments of Jaxx products increased approximately 40% during the third quarter over last year third quarter. We expect to see continued strong growth for both of these brands during the remainder of calendar 2017."

Luvu Brand's executive management will host a business update conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

LUVU BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2017 June 30, (unaudited) 2016 ------------- ------------- (in thousands, except share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 345 $ 545 Accounts receivable, net 639 794 Inventories, net 1,621 1,444 Prepaid expenses 69 96 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 2,674 2,879 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 911 870 Other assets 9 3 ------------- ------------- Total assets $ 3,594 $ 3,752 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,224 $ 2,363 Current debt 2,104 2,397 Other accrued liabilities 423 477 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 4,751 5,237 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 755 853 Deferred rent payable 159 188 ------------- ------------- Total noncurrent liabilities 914 1,041 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 5,665 6,278 Commitments and contingencies (note 15) - - Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, 5,700,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value none issued and outstanding - - Series A Convertible Preferred stock, 4,300,000 shares authorized $0.0001 par value, 4,300,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $1,000,000 as of March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2016 - - Common stock of $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 73,452,596 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2017 and 71,452,596 at June 30, 2016 735 715 Additional paid-in capital 6,069 5,968 Accumulated deficit (8,875) (9,209) ------------- ------------- Total stockholders' deficit (2,071) (2,526) ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,594 $ 3,752 ============= ============= LUVU BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, ------------------------ ------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- (in thousands, except share data) Net Sales $ 4,026 $ 4,302 $ 13,265 $ 12,907 Cost of goods sold 2,678 3,265 9,399 9,631 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Gross profit 1,348 1,037 3,866 3,276 Operating expenses Advertising and promotion 95 90 300 271 Other selling and marketing 311 314 876 964 General and administrative 648 618 1,796 1,685 Depreciation and amortization 54 53 157 174 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total operating expenses 1,108 1,075 3,129 3,094 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income (loss) from operations 240 (38) 737 182 Other Income (Expense): Loss on disposal of assets - - (1) - Interest income - - - - Interest expense and financing costs (129) (121) (402) (339) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Other (Expense) (129) (121) (403) (339) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income (loss) before income taxes 111 (159) 334 (157) Provision for income taxes - - - - ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income (loss) $ 111 $ (159) $ 334 $ (157) =========== =========== =========== =========== Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ 0.00 $ (0.00) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ 0.00 $ (0.00) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 73,452,596 71,452,596 72,459,895 71,103,505 Diluted 73,907,315 71,452,596 72,814,459 71,103,505

Use of Non-GAAP Measure - *Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA income represents net income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA income for the nine months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016: Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2017 2016 ---------- --------- Net income (loss) $ 334 $ (157) Less interest income - - Plus interest expense, net 402 339 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 157 174 Plus stock-based compensation 21 27 ---------- --------- Adjusted EBITDA income $ 914 $ 383 ========== =========

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of lifestyle products in the categories of intimacy enhancement, top-of-bed relaxation and fashion beanbags, loungers and sofas. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 150 people. Bringing sewn products manufacturing back to the USA and creating innovative consumer brands are core to the Company's operating principles. As the majority of the Company's products are constructed of polyurethane foam, sustainable manufacturing practices are used including re-purposing of foam trim and vacuum compression to reduce our overall carbon footprint. Luvu Brands promotes its products globally in a variety of distribution channels including mass market web retailers, catalogers and specialty retail stores. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, avancomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit luvubrands.com.

