The global fiberglass building products marketis projected to grow to USD 4,883.6 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006267/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global fiberglass building products market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global fiberglass building products market for 2017-2021. Based on the applications, the market is divided into residential and non-residential segments.

Fiberglass is a type of reinforced plastic in which the reinforcement material is glass fiber. It is used mainly in mesh fabrics, wall coverings, floorings, and drywall tapes. Fiberglass is widely used in the construction industry in roofs, windows, and doors. The growing construction industry has a direct impact on the growth of the fiberglass building products market.

Technavio's research study segments the global fiberglass building products market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Fiberglass building products market in APAC

"APAC is both the largest and fastest growing segment of the fiberglass building products market, driven by the rapid development of emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Singaporesays Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for textile, fiber, and composites research.

China is currently focusing extensively on the development of high-quality infrastructure to support the needs of the rapidly growing urban population in the country. In India, the Narendra Modi-led government has increased the foreign direct investment (FDI), which has greatly impacted the growth of the construction sector.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Fiberglass building products market in EMEA

The fiberglass building products market in EMEA is estimated to be worth USD 1,471.6 million by 2021, driven by the development of high-quality infrastructure with innovative designs. The low rates of corruption in European countries ensure judicial and optimal use of the funds sanctioned for various infrastructure projects, which has a positive impact on the market. Also, the Middle East is slowly establishing itself as one of the key hubs for infrastructural excellence, taking up various challenging construction projects.

Fiberglass building products market in the Americas

"The steady growth of the residential and commercial construction market in North America has been the driving force behind the rising demand for fiberglass building products in the Americassays Hitesh.

The maintenance and renovation activities in the building and construction sector in the Americas are also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the region. In Central and South America, the market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace due to significant public investments in commercial, infrastructural, and industrial constructions.

The top vendors in the global fiberglass building products market highlighted in the report are:

Braj Binani Group

China Beihai Fiberglass

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Phifer

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Browse Related Reports:

Global Coated Papers Market 2017-2021

Global Fiberglass Market for Aerospace Industry 2017-2021

Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like metals and mineralsspecialty chemicals, and olefins. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006267/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com