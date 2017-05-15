

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In what has been hailed as a victory for voting rights, the U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a case regarding North Carolina's strict voter-identification law.



The decision by the Supreme Court leaves in place a lower court ruling that voided the law amid concerns it discriminated against African American voters.



A statement from Chief Justice John Roberts indicated the decision partly reflected a dispute over who represented the state.



Roberts cited the 'the blizzard of filings over who is and who is not authorized to seek review in this Court under North Carolina law.'



Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein told the justices they did not want to defend the law, but Republican leaders in the state legislature argued the court should still hear the case.



The law was passed the Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Cooper's predecessor Republican Pat McCrory in 2013.



Roberts noted that the decision not to review the law 'imports no expression of opinion upon the merits of the case.'



The North Carolina law was opposed by several civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union.



'This law, enacted with what the appeals court called discriminatory intent and 'almost surgical precision' targeting African-American voters, is meeting its much-deserved demise,' said Dale Ho, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project. 'An ugly chapter in voter suppression is finally closing.'



