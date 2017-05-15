TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Northfield Capital Corporation ("Northfield") (TSX VENTURE: NFD.RV.A) announced today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

Upon receiving regulatory approval, Northfield may, during the 12-month period commencing May 19, 2017 and ending May 18, 2018, purchase on the TSX Venture Exchange up to 123,102 Class A restricted voting shares in total, representing approximately 5% of the Class A restricted voting shares currently issued and outstanding. The price which Northfield will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Class A restricted voting shares which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Northfield. Northfield has retained Leede Jones Gable Inc. to effect purchases on its behalf pursuant to the bid. Northfield is effecting the bid at this time as it believes that its Class A restricted voting shares are undervalued at their current market prices and that the purchase of Class A restricted voting shares would be a prudent use of funds.

Northfield previously repurchased for cancellation 68,940 Class A restricted voting shares at an average price of approximately $21.27 (including commissions) per share pursuant to a normal course issuer bid that existed over a 12-month period expiring May 10, 2017.

Northfield is an investment company with interests in the technology, manufacturing and resource industries.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

