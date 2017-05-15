sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Equipment and Materials for IC Manufacturing Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Equipment and Materials for IC Manufacturing." report to their offering.

This report examines and projects the technology of equipment and materials involved in the fabrication of VLSI semiconductor devices, their likely developments, why and when their introduction or demise will take place, what problems and choices are facing users, and where the opportunities and pitfalls are.

This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of chemicals (liquids and gases) and equipment (lithography, plasma etching, and CMP). It also gives insights to suppliers for future user needs and should assist them in long range planning, new product development and product improvement.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Low-K Dielectric Issues and Trends

2.1 Introduction
2.2 Ideal Dielectric
2.3 Types of Low-K Dielectrics
2.4 Summary

Chapter 3 Lithography Issues And Trends

3.1 Optical Systems
3.2 EUV
3.3 Electron Beam Lithography
3.4 X-Ray Lithography
3.5 Nano-Imprint Lithography
3.6 Ion Beam Lithography

Chapter 4 CMP Issues and Trends

4.1 Need for Planarity
4.2 Applications
4.3 Planarization Techniques
4.4 Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP)

Chapter 5 Factory Automation Issues and Trends

5.1 Introduction
5.2 Elements of Automation
5.3 Flexible Automation
5.4 Reliability
5.5 Tool Issues and Trends
5.6 E-Manufacturing

Chapter 6 Thin film Deposition Issues and Trends

6.1 Physical Vapor Deposition
6.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Techniques

Chapter 7 Plasma Etching Issues and Trends

7.1 Introduction
7.2 Processing Issues
7.3 Plasma Stripping

Chapter 8 Chemicals and Materials Issues and Trends

8.1 Technology Issues
8.2 Purity Requirements
8.3 Chemical Management
8.4 Gases
8.5 Sputtering and Evaporation Materials

Chapter 9Metrology

9.1 Defect Review/Wafer Inspection
9.2 Thin Film Metrology
9.3 Lithography Metrology

Chapter 10 Market Forecast

10.1 Market Drivers
10.2 Market Forecast Assumptions
10.3 Low-K Market
10.4 Lithography Market
10.5 CMP Market
10.6 Factory Automation Market
10.7 Thin Film Deposition Market
10.8 Plasma Etching Market
10.9 Chemical and Materials Market
10.10 Metrology Market

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzvdsv/the_global_market


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire