Global Equipment and Materials for IC Manufacturing Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

This report examines and projects the technology of equipment and materials involved in the fabrication of VLSI semiconductor devices, their likely developments, why and when their introduction or demise will take place, what problems and choices are facing users, and where the opportunities and pitfalls are.
This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of chemicals (liquids and gases) and equipment (lithography, plasma etching, and CMP). It also gives insights to suppliers for future user needs and should assist them in long range planning, new product development and product improvement.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Low-K Dielectric Issues and Trends
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Ideal Dielectric
2.3 Types of Low-K Dielectrics
2.4 Summary
Chapter 3 Lithography Issues And Trends
3.1 Optical Systems
3.2 EUV
3.3 Electron Beam Lithography
3.4 X-Ray Lithography
3.5 Nano-Imprint Lithography
3.6 Ion Beam Lithography
Chapter 4 CMP Issues and Trends
4.1 Need for Planarity
4.2 Applications
4.3 Planarization Techniques
4.4 Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP)
Chapter 5 Factory Automation Issues and Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Elements of Automation
5.3 Flexible Automation
5.4 Reliability
5.5 Tool Issues and Trends
5.6 E-Manufacturing
Chapter 6 Thin film Deposition Issues and Trends
6.1 Physical Vapor Deposition
6.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Techniques
Chapter 7 Plasma Etching Issues and Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Processing Issues
7.3 Plasma Stripping
Chapter 8 Chemicals and Materials Issues and Trends
8.1 Technology Issues
8.2 Purity Requirements
8.3 Chemical Management
8.4 Gases
8.5 Sputtering and Evaporation Materials
Chapter 9Metrology
9.1 Defect Review/Wafer Inspection
9.2 Thin Film Metrology
9.3 Lithography Metrology
Chapter 10 Market Forecast
10.1 Market Drivers
10.2 Market Forecast Assumptions
10.3 Low-K Market
10.4 Lithography Market
10.5 CMP Market
10.6 Factory Automation Market
10.7 Thin Film Deposition Market
10.8 Plasma Etching Market
10.9 Chemical and Materials Market
10.10 Metrology Market
