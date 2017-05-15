Global Equipment and Materials for IC Manufacturing Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report examines and projects the technology of equipment and materials involved in the fabrication of VLSI semiconductor devices, their likely developments, why and when their introduction or demise will take place, what problems and choices are facing users, and where the opportunities and pitfalls are.

This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of chemicals (liquids and gases) and equipment (lithography, plasma etching, and CMP). It also gives insights to suppliers for future user needs and should assist them in long range planning, new product development and product improvement.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Low-K Dielectric Issues and Trends



2.1 Introduction

2.2 Ideal Dielectric

2.3 Types of Low-K Dielectrics

2.4 Summary



Chapter 3 Lithography Issues And Trends



3.1 Optical Systems

3.2 EUV

3.3 Electron Beam Lithography

3.4 X-Ray Lithography

3.5 Nano-Imprint Lithography

3.6 Ion Beam Lithography



Chapter 4 CMP Issues and Trends



4.1 Need for Planarity

4.2 Applications

4.3 Planarization Techniques

4.4 Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP)



Chapter 5 Factory Automation Issues and Trends



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Elements of Automation

5.3 Flexible Automation

5.4 Reliability

5.5 Tool Issues and Trends

5.6 E-Manufacturing



Chapter 6 Thin film Deposition Issues and Trends



6.1 Physical Vapor Deposition

6.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Techniques



Chapter 7 Plasma Etching Issues and Trends



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Processing Issues

7.3 Plasma Stripping



Chapter 8 Chemicals and Materials Issues and Trends



8.1 Technology Issues

8.2 Purity Requirements

8.3 Chemical Management

8.4 Gases

8.5 Sputtering and Evaporation Materials



Chapter 9Metrology



9.1 Defect Review/Wafer Inspection

9.2 Thin Film Metrology

9.3 Lithography Metrology



Chapter 10 Market Forecast



10.1 Market Drivers

10.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

10.3 Low-K Market

10.4 Lithography Market

10.5 CMP Market

10.6 Factory Automation Market

10.7 Thin Film Deposition Market

10.8 Plasma Etching Market

10.9 Chemical and Materials Market

10.10 Metrology Market



