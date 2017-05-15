FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carolyn Crandall, chief marketing officer, to its list of 2017 Power 100, an elite subset of its prestigious annual Women of the Channel list.

CRN's editorial team selects Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group drawn from this larger list: women leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies' success and help move the entire IT channel forward.

Crandall joined Attivo Networks in 2015 with the vision of modernizing the approach to cybersecurity defense with a focus on deception-based detection of threats that have successfully bypassed an organization's prevention systems. Since then, Crandall has taken a channel-centric go-to-market approach to achieving this goal, developing the framework for the company's channel program, partner profitability models, and joint lead generation programs. Additionally, she has built out the company's integration partner program, which allows partners to provide customers with an adaptive defense solution that is optimized for prevention, detection, incident response, and continuous network protection.

CRN recognizes Crandall as a Women of the Channel for the eighth time out of the eleven years of the award's establishment, and a Power 100 member for the seventh time. She is an active speaker, blogger, and byline contributor with a focus on information security and women in technology and previously served, for multiple years, as an advisor to the Association of Strategic Alliances (ASAP). Her track record includes a history of repeated channel success with prior companies Cisco, Juniper, Nimble Storage, and Riverbed.

"I am incredibly proud to have a member of the Attivo Networks leadership team continually recognized for such a prestigious honor," said Attivo Networks CEO Tushar Kothari. "Carolyn is a valued member within our company whose contributions have been instrumental in the company's channel success and more. We applaud Carolyn on this much-deserved recognition."

The 2017 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

