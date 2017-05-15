INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Inventure Foods, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Inventure Foods, Inc. ("Inventure" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNAK). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between March 3, 2016 and March 16, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the May 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Inventure during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint states that throughout the Class Period, Inventure made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; that Inventure's statements of operations in its fiscal year 2015 results press release contained incorrect figures; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On March 9, 2017, Inventure revealed that it would delay its annual filing on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. On March 16, 2017, Inventure filed a notice with the SEC revealing that it would delay its 2016 fiscal year annual report. The Company also said that it believes its statements of operations contained in the annual report "will differ materially" from those reported for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015. When this news reached the public, Inventure's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP