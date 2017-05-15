LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- In the wake of the global cyberattack that seized control of hundreds of thousands of computer systems worldwide, Robert Lee Ahn, candidate for the 34th Congressional District, issued a call for greater focus on securing vulnerable networks such as hospital systems that were compromised.

"This global attack, which reportedly used tools developed by the National Security Agency, demonstrated how vulnerable computer systems such as hospitals are to cyberattacks and requires a new direction in securing our country's information network," Ahn said.

"For the voters of the 34th district, which is the lowest-income district in California, hospital systems are critical to their well-being. We saw how hackers were able to shut down the entire system for Britain's National Health Service, preventing patients from receiving treatment, postponing surgeries and exposing patient records," Ahn added. "One of my first priorities in Congress will be to offer legislation to boost the security of these vulnerable networks."

Hackers exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft software that allowed access to system and lock files in malicious ransomware attacks in which they demanded payment to release computers. The attacks struck in dozens of countries last week ranging from freezing computers at British hospitals to Russian and Ukrainian systems, spreading to India and Taiwan.

Cybersecurity experts believe that the start of a new work week will bring more attacks around the world, including throughout the U.S.

Ahn offered a three-point plan for beefing up cybersecurity including:

Proposing greater cooperation between intelligence and law enforcement agencies worldwide in sharing information with private businesses to better safeguard their computer systems;

Proposing increased penalties for cyberhackers, including examining expanding the federal asset forfeiture program typically used in prosecuting drug cartels to target cyberhacker networks; and

Proposing a review of U.S. intelligence agencies use of outside contractors which have been particularly susceptible to leaks of information and tools.





The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

