Many organizations have begun using analytics to look at past performance of inventory, marketing, and other aspects of doing business. However, fewer take advantage of predictive analytics, which can help estimate future demand and the effectiveness of a particular campaign. This allows companies to make better use of their resources, and not waste time and effort on suboptimal actions.

According to Quantzig, "A company's ideas of its target market and the customers with whom it actually has the most success are not necessarily the same. Sometimes interest can come from unexpected areas, and sometimes the demographic that seemed perfect for a product actually turns out not to be very profitable. Analytics can identify these patterns, allowing the business to adjust its marketing or even its product mix to better suit its customers."

The analytics firm also notes that "Predictive analytics can identify what a particular customer is most likely to be interested in and when, allowing marketing to send timely promotions that are relevant to their needs and interests."

These are just a few of the ways that organizations can take advantage of predictive analytics to improve efficiency and effectiveness. These tools can improve both internal operations and customer relationships, and are more readily available than ever. They are likely to become more widely adopted in the coming years.

