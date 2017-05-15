In a step to reinforce its global reach, ITWORX announced its partnership with Ingram Micro Global as an official worldwide distributor of 'ITWORX HUB'; the Office 365 digital workplace for Microsoft Office 365 customers looking to foster employee engagement and boost productivity.

Through this agreement, ITWORX brings its renowned Microsoft-powered SaaS productivity platform 'ITWORX HUB' closer to all Office 365 customers worldwide. ITWORX HUB provides businesses with an intuitive, smart and personalized solution that serves as a one-stop shop for all corporate applications, boosting teamwork and collaboration anytime, anywhere and on any device.

Commenting on the partnership, Hafez Hamdy, CEO of ITWORX, said:

"ITWORX HUB brings the power of the Microsoft Cloud to the fingertips of employees in an intuitive and engaging experience that they can access at work, home, or out in the field. We're excited about our partnership with Ingram Micro, which aims at strengthening and expanding ITWORX HUB impact and global reach."

By extending the capabilities of Office 365, ITWORX HUB empowers employees to stay productive and engaged at all time by gathering all their needs in one tool. With intelligent features that boost productivity, ITWORX HUB makes employees' daily tasks just one click away; from getting to know company news to submitting vacation requests, reviewing subordinates' work, collaborating across-functions on corporate projects, issuing invoices to customers, or simply booking meeting rooms.

Additionally, ITWORX HUB's intuitive, modern and friendly design makes communicating with team mates and accessing corporate resources an enjoyable and engaging experience for all employees, while Workspaces Groups enable chat-like exchanges and ensures team resources such as documents, project plans, and performance dashboards are kept in one place.

With its vast global infrastructure and focus on cloud, mobility, supply chain and technology solutions, Ingram Micro's partnership with ITWORX will offer Ingram's web of partners around the world a unique software that brings an added value to their customers.

Ingram Micro supports global operations by way of an extensive sales and distribution network that includes local sales offices and representatives in 45 countries as well as 154 distribution centers representing approximately 1,700 suppliers, including Acer, Apple, Cisco, Citrix, HP, IBM, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, Symantec, VMware and others, throughout North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

About ITWORX

ITWORX is a global IT Services firm providing Cloud-based and On-premise solutions to the world's leading organizations with an emphasis on Advanced Analytics, Enterprise Mobility, Performance Management, and CRM. ITWORX has a 20-year proven track record building award-winning solutions for Telco, Banking, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Government; leveraging its vast pool of talent, wide range of partnerships, and global delivery capability.

ITWORX has global offices in Cairo, Connecticut, Toronto, London, Zurich, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha. ITWORX is ISO 9001:2008 and CMMi Level 3 Certified.

