Research and Markets - Global VR in Education Sector Market to Grow at a CAGR of 55% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Oculus VR, Google, Alchemy VR & Discovery Communications

The global VR in education sector market to grow at a CAGR of 55.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global VR in Education Sector Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is incorporation of SLAM technology. Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is a popular and important autonomous mapping and navigation technique in mobile robotics. This technology was mainly used in NASA robots for creation of unknown environments maps. In addition, given its high accuracy feature, it is used in their positioning devices. 13th Lab, a Swedish company implemented the first SLAM for consumer devices and continues to be the unchallenged leader in this field.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is upgrades the learning process. Like other technologies that have improved collaboration and social learning, VR also plays a vital role in meeting students' learning needs. As the technology is personalized, it provides a platform to students to apply their knowledge and learn effectively without the fear of being discriminated. Further, faculty can create virtual content and ensure an immersive learning experience to students, who can manage their practical learning based on their level of understanding of the subject.

Key vendors



Oculus VR

Google

Alchemy VR

Discovery Communications



Other prominent vendors



Cinoptics

EPSON

HTC

Sony

FOVE

LG Electronics

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Other prominent vendors



PART 15: Appendix



