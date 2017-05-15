Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-15 20:02 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLASTON CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 15 May 2017 at 21.00 pm.



Glaston closes the sale of its pre-processing business in the USA and Canada



Glaston has today closed the sale of its pre-processing business in the USA and Canada to Bavelloni S.p.A. Glaston will still continue as a reseller of Bavelloni's Pre-Processing machines in Mexico, Brazil and Singapore.



The transaction applies to 10 Glaston employees in the USA. Net sales of the sold business were approximately EUR 4.9 million in 2016.



For further information, please contact: Taina Tirkkonen General Counsel, SVP Human Resources, + 358 10 500 6934



Artturi Mäki SVP, Services. + 358 10 500 5040



GLASTON CORPORATION Agneta Selroos Communications Director Tel. +358 10 500 6105



Glaston Corporation Glaston is a leading company in glass processing technologies. We provide high-quality heat treatment machines and services for architectural, solar, appliance and automotive applications. We are committed to our customers' success over the entire lifecycle of our offering. Moreover, we continuously innovate and develop technologies to enable the glass processing industry to reach ever higher standards in quality and safety. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net