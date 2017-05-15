

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings has reportedly alerted its pilots that access codes to cockpit doors were accidentally posted on a public website by a flight attendant.



Meanwhile, the Air Line Pilots Association told the WSJ that the problem had been fixed.



The company in a 'Safety Alert' email sent on Saturday to employees said that information regarding its flight deck access security procedures 'may have been compromised.'



United Continental, the company which operates United Airlines and United Express, has asked pilots to follow security procedures already in use, including visually confirming someone's identity before they are allowed onto the flight deck even if they enter the correct security code into the cockpit door's keypad.



In a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, airline spokeswoman Maddie King said it's not a breach.



'The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information,' King said. 'In the interim, this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure.'



