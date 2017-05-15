

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures nudged higher again Monday, even as U.S. stocks posted healthy gains.



June gold settled at $1,230/oz, up $2.30, or 0.2%, the highest since May 3.



Wall Street was a sea of green arrows, thanks in part to a rally in crude oil prices and lingering speculation the Federal Reserve may wait a bit before raising interest rates.



Recent economic data suggests the economy is slowly emerging from another rought winter, but the Fed may want to wait until the second half of the year before tightening.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. has unexpectedly improved in the month of May, the National Association of Home Builders revealed in a report on Monday.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 70 in May after pulling back to 68 in April. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the previous month.



Activity in the New York manufacturing sector has unexpectedly seen a modest contraction in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to a negative 1.0 in May from a positive 5.2 in April, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX