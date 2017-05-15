Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2021 - Witnessing Increased Investment in R&D - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global electrically conductive coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing investments in R&D. Increasing emphasis on investments in R&D is driving the overall electrically conductive coatings market. Continuous improvements and new innovations help the companies to maintain their global positions. The coatings market was valued at $140.98 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. Due to this major shift, 9many vendors are investing in R&D for the improvements of existing products and also inventing new products.



Key vendors



AkzoNobel

Henkel

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Other prominent vendors



Creative Materials

Dymax

Hitachi Chemical

Indium Corporation

KYOCERA Chemical

Specialty Coating System



