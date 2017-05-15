Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2021 - Witnessing Increased Investment in R&D - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global electrically conductive coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in market is increasing investments in R&D. Increasing emphasis on investments in R&D is driving the overall electrically conductive coatings market. Continuous improvements and new innovations help the companies to maintain their global positions. The coatings market was valued at $140.98 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. Due to this major shift, 9many vendors are investing in R&D for the improvements of existing products and also inventing new products.
Key vendors
- AkzoNobel
- Henkel
- PPG Industries
- RPM International
- Sherwin-Williams
Other prominent vendors
- Creative Materials
- Dymax
- Hitachi Chemical
- Indium Corporation
- KYOCERA Chemical
- Specialty Coating System
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendors
PART 13: Appendix
