Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.05.2017 | 20:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2021 - Witnessing Increased Investment in R&D - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global electrically conductive coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing investments in R&D. Increasing emphasis on investments in R&D is driving the overall electrically conductive coatings market. Continuous improvements and new innovations help the companies to maintain their global positions. The coatings market was valued at $140.98 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. Due to this major shift, 9many vendors are investing in R&D for the improvements of existing products and also inventing new products.

Key vendors

  • AkzoNobel
  • Henkel
  • PPG Industries
  • RPM International
  • Sherwin-Williams

Other prominent vendors

  • Creative Materials
  • Dymax
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Indium Corporation
  • KYOCERA Chemical
  • Specialty Coating System

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendors

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wk6vgw/global

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire