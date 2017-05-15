LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - GSEP's Dr. Miguel Gallardo addressed Louisiana drug court professionals at their recent New Orleans conclave on May 11, 2017 in a talk entitled, "Cultural Humility: Where Humanity and Justice Intersect", and will also present "The Intersection Between Immigration and Trauma: Considering Culture as a Behavioral Health Intervention" at the University of Houston on May 23 at the ATTC conference on immigration, trauma and substance abuse.

In New Orleans, Dr. Gallardo presented a review of the current literature on cultural humility, colorblind racial ideology, and the roles these two concepts play out on a daily basis within the drug court environment. The conference in Houston will focus on the struggle in maintaining one's Latina/o identity and traditions while at the same time attempting to adapt to a community that may exist in direct contradiction to that culture, resulting in stressful, and often destructive, environments for many Latinas/os.

Both presentations reflect Dr. Gallardo's extensive scholarship and interest in the psychotherapeutic process when working with ethnocultural groups, particularly the Latina/o community, as well as the means by which individuals develop cultural awareness and responsiveness. Along with his role as past president of the California Latino Psychological Association, a current Fellow of the American Psychological Association, and the chair of their Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs, Dr. Gallardo is the director of research and evaluation for the Multi- Ethnic Collaborative of Community Agencies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving monolingual Arab, Farsi, Korean, Vietnamese, and Spanish speaking communities.

He is also currently serving his second term in a governor-appointed role on the California Board of Psychology. In his words, "it is an honor to protect and enhance the practice of psychology in California."

At GSEP, Dr. Gallardo is committed to preparing students to work with diverse clients and communities worldwide.

"I believe that we are doing our job at GSEP when our students can think critically about the world around them and are prepared to address a multicultural society's needs in culturally consistent ways," he says.

Along with his teaching and nationwide leadership positions, Dr. Gallardo will also be speaking at professional conclaves throughout the year, including at a Washington, DC conference in July 2017.

About Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology:

The Graduate School of Education and Psychology (GSEP) is an innovative learning community where faculty, staff, and students of diverse cultures and perspectives work collaboratively to foster academic excellence, social purpose, meaningful service, and personal fulfillment. GSEP offers eleven master's degree programs and five doctoral programs for working professionals across five locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura Counties. GSEP endeavors to educate and motivate students to assume leadership roles in professions that improve and enrich the lives of individuals, families, and communities. Follow GSEP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/15/11G138866/Images/Miguel_79526-e25db0185a5bb2228735a357e88fc045.jpg

Dr. Karen Semien-McBride

Executive Director of Marketing & Enrollment

karen.semien-mcbride@pepperdine.edu

http://gsep.pepperdine.edu

310.258.2892