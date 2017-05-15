

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Support for gay marriage has continued to trend higher and reached a new record high in a new Gallup poll released on Monday.



Sixty-four percent of Americans said same-sex marriages should be recognized by the law as valid with the same rights as traditional marriage. Just 34 percent disagreed.



The percentage saying gay marriage should be legal is up from 61 percent last year and has more than doubled since Gallup began tracking the issue in 1996.



Gallup noted the latest survey comes nearly two years after the Supreme Court ruled that states could not prohibit same-sex marriage.



Seventy-four percent of Democrats and 71 percent of independents support same-sex marriage along with 47 percent of Republicans, which is a new high.



'Support for gay marriage has gradually increased over the past two decades, reaching majority support with new groups, as it did with senior citizens in 2016 and Protestants this year,' said Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy.



He added, 'Republicans' support for gay marriage is also at a new high and could trend toward majority support in the near future.'



The Gallup survey of 1,011 adults was conducted May 3rd through 7th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX