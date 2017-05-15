JBSAY EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving JBS S.A. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 22, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors who purchased JBS S.A. ("JBS") (OTCQX: JBSAY) securities between June 2, 2015 and March 17, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JBS executives bribed regulators and politicians to subvert food inspections of its plants and overlook unsanitary practices such as processing rotten meat and running plants with traces of salmonella; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about JBS's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2017, news outlets reported that Brazilian federal police raided the offices of JBS and dozens of other meatpackers following a two-year investigation into alleged bribery of regulators to subvert inspections of their plants and overlook unsanitary practices. JBS stated in a securities filing that three of its plants and one of its employees were targeted in the probe.

