UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of BioAmber Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 17, 2017 - BIOA

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of BioAmber Inc. ("BioAmber") (NYSE: BIOA) (1) pursuant and/or traceable to BioAmber's secondary public offering on or about January 23, 2017 ; and/or (2) on the open market from January 23, 2017 through March 16, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/bioamber-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, BioAmber made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a large customer of BioAmber that was expected to purchase $2.8 million of succinic acid in Q4 2016 experienced a technical problem in its manufacturing facility and postponed the order to 2017; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about BioAmber's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in BioAmber, you have until May 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

