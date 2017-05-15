Netherlands Data Centre Market Landscape 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre Landscape - Netherlands" newsletter to their offering.

This new service 'Data Centre Landscape' provides a complete searchable analysis of the key 3rd party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands of which we identified 108.

The data can be searched by:

- Data Centre Providers

- Data Centre Facilities (with the main city location)

- Carrier Based or Carrier Neutral Data Centre

- Data Centre Business Model (Specialized Data Centre, Hosting or Cloud Data Centre or Telecoms Based Data Centre)

- Data Centre Tier Grade (1 to 4) - based on claimed the Data Centre facility grade

- Data Centre Raised Floor Space (by m2)

- Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP - by MW)

- Data Centre Power Density - (DCCP divided by Data Centre raised floor space in kW per m2)

- Data Centre Notes - may include additional information on expansion plans, business model, services offered or historical information.



Additionally, the Data Centre Analysis data sheet provides the following summary analysis:



- The total number of Data Centre Providers

- The total number of Data Centre Facilities

- The main locations for Data Centre facilities (by nearest city)

- Total Data Centre raised floor space in m2

- Total Data Centre Customer Power in MW

- Average Data Centre rack space pricing by geographical cluster

- Key new Data Centre expansion news



Additional Benefits:



The service also provides an indicative facility tier grade, Data Centre power density and additional notes on each Data Centre provider.



Each Data Centre Landscape excel spreadsheet also includes a Methodology section and an Analysis section. Under the Analysis section, the service highlights the key trends in the Netherlands and the key new Data Centre facility build outs in the Netherlands since the last subscription service was published.



For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5psvvl/data_centre

