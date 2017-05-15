

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures jumped above $49 a barrel Monday, as Russia and Saudi Arabia vowed to do whatever it takes to re-balance oil markets.



The two oil giants plan to extend their supply quota deal by nine months, through next winter at least.



'I met the managers of all the main oil and gas companies in the country, and the minister of energy, behind closed doors and we discussed this issue,' Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments reported by Russian news agencies. 'We support this proposal.'



Rising non-OPEC production, particularly from the U.S., has offset OPEC's supply cuts this year.



June WTI oil was up $1.01, or 2.1%, to end at $48.85/bbl, the highest in two weeks.



