United States Meat & Poultry Retail Market Trends & Opportunities Report 2017: Sales for Meat, Poultry, and Meat Substitutes Will Approach $100 Billion in 2021 - Research and Markets

The report projects retail sales for meat, poultry, and meat substitutes will approach $100 billion in 2021

Concerns over the health impacts of red meats have caused an ongoing shift in consumption of poultry, while also reinvigorating the market for pork. Yet the market for beef still shows signs of life, with consumers increasingly trading quantity for quality.

Across the market, gains in disposable income have resulted in consumers focusing on premium products such as organic, grass-fed, and cage-free meats. As a result, premiumization-alongside meats positioned as snacks and the growing nutritional emphasis on dietary protein-is a key trend driving retail sales in the meat and poultry market as a whole.

Further analysis in "Meat & Poultry: U.S. Retail Market Trends & Opportunities" reveals that concerns over animal welfare, health, the environment, and supply chain transparency will continue to present challenges and opportunities to marketers of meat, poultry, and substitute products. Even the largest meat and poultry processors are being forced to reconfigure their production practices and marketing to address evolving consumer preferences.

This report looks at the current and forecasted U.S. retail market for meat and poultry products, including fresh, frozen, and processed products, as well as meat substitutes. The discussion includes key trends driving consumer purchases within this food category, including demand for locally sourced, natural, and/or organic products. Value-added products that reduce preparation steps are also appealing to busy consumers. Other major influences on the market, such as concerns over the treatment of animals, are also discussed. Long-term trends and year-to-year volatility in product prices - influenced by factors such as weather conditions and outbreaks of animal disease - significantly impact consumption patterns. Consumer attitudes regarding meat, poultry, and meat substitutes are also investigated.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market

3. Marketing & Retailing

4. The Consumer

