According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global protective workwear marketis projected to grow to USD 10.71 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Protective Workwear Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Protective workwear is protective or safety apparel that is worn by workers for protection against various thermal, chemical, mechanical, and biological hazards. The robust growth of various industries, combined with the rising awareness about employee safety is driving the growth of the global protective workwear market.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global protective workwear market into the following segments:

Chemical protective workwear

Thermal protective workwear

Biological protective workwear

Visibility protective workwear

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global protective workwear market are discussed below:

Chemical protective workwear

"The chemical workwear segment occupies a majority 32% of the global market and is expected to maintain its lead through the forecast period, driven by the growth of the various end-user industries says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

Chemical protective workwear is used in various industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nuclear and construction. The safety clothing protects the workers from the harmful chemicals through direct skin contact, ingestion by accident, or inhalation of chemical particles.

Thermal protective workwear

The global protective workwear market by thermal protective workwear is expected to be worth USD 2.18 billion by 2021, with a majority of the revenue generated from the sale of flame-retardant safety clothing. This safety gear ensures the safety of workers in construction, manufacturing, chemicals and materials, electrical, and other industries, from various fire hazards. Along with standard industrial wear, people working in defense and firefighting services require flame resistant uniforms.

Biological protective workwear

"Biological protective workwear is used to protect workers against biological hazards such as viruses, parasites, and fungi. Construction, healthcare, military protection, and law enforcement industries are the key end-users of the market segmentsays Neelesh.

Biological agents are classified into group 1, 2, 3, or 4, depending on the risk of infection. Biological agents belonging to group 1 are the least harmful, while those belonging to group 4 are deadly. Different types of biological safety gear are adopted, depending on the probability of exposure to various groups of biological agents.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

DuPont

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

