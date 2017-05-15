Global Parkinson's Disease Forecast and Market 2017-2035: Sizable Pipeline Characterized by Both High Growth and Attrition -- Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Parkinson's Disease Forecast and Market Analysis to 2035" report to their offering.
Sizable pipeline characterized by both high growth and attrition
Parkinson's disease is predominantly treated with longstanding and mature therapies such as levodopa and the dopamine agonists, pramipexole and ropinirole. The market is therefore dominated by generics, with Teva's Azilect (rasagiline) being the last lucrative drug indicated for all Parkinson's disease patients.
Drug developers have responded by introducing new treatment options with clearly defined positions in the market, typically as an option for reducing motor fluctuations alongside levodopa therapy.
The Parkinson's disease pipeline is characterized by a high level of both growth and attrition. The vast majority of Parkinson's disease pipeline candidates are in the preclinical stages of development, however, many programs fail to progress into later stages.
Future clinical trials should aim to target a defined patient population. Clinical trials face difficulties including a high placebo response and poor recruitment of patients. The long duration and slow progressive course of the disease are key factors resulting in clinical trials requiring an extensive amount of resources.
Key Topics Covered:
1. FORECAST: PARKINSON'S DISEASE
- Market Overview and Trends
- Market Definition and Methodology
- Azilect (rasagiline)
- CVT-301
- Duopa (levodopa/carbidopa)
- Neupro (rotigotine)
- Nouriast (istradefylline)
- Rytary (carbidopa/levodopa)
- Stalevo (carbidopa/levodopa/entacapone)
- tozadenant
- Xadago (safinamide)
- Primary Research Methodology
2. TREATMENT: PARKINSON'S DISEASE
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition and Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
- Unmet Needs in Parkinson's Disease
3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: PARKINSON'S DISEASE
- Disease Background
- Sources and Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths and Limitations
4. MARKETED DRUGS: PARKINSON'S DISEASE
- Product profile: Apokyn
- Product profile: Azilect
- Product profile: Duopa
- Product profile: Mirapex ER
- Product profile: Neupro
- Product profile: Nouriast
- Product profile: Ongentys
- Product profile: Rytary
- Product profile: Stalevo
- Product profile: Xadago
5. PIPELINE: PARKINSON'S DISEASE
- Product profile (late stage): APL-130277
- Product profile (late stage): CVT-301
- Product profile (late stage): ND0612
- Product profile (late stage): Nurelin
- Product profile (late stage): tozadenant
6. APPENDIX
