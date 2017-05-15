Global Parkinson's Disease Forecast and Market 2017-2035: Sizable Pipeline Characterized by Both High Growth and Attrition -- Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Parkinson's Disease Forecast and Market Analysis to 2035" report to their offering.

Sizable pipeline characterized by both high growth and attrition

Parkinson's disease is predominantly treated with longstanding and mature therapies such as levodopa and the dopamine agonists, pramipexole and ropinirole. The market is therefore dominated by generics, with Teva's Azilect (rasagiline) being the last lucrative drug indicated for all Parkinson's disease patients.

Drug developers have responded by introducing new treatment options with clearly defined positions in the market, typically as an option for reducing motor fluctuations alongside levodopa therapy.

The Parkinson's disease pipeline is characterized by a high level of both growth and attrition. The vast majority of Parkinson's disease pipeline candidates are in the preclinical stages of development, however, many programs fail to progress into later stages.

Future clinical trials should aim to target a defined patient population. Clinical trials face difficulties including a high placebo response and poor recruitment of patients. The long duration and slow progressive course of the disease are key factors resulting in clinical trials requiring an extensive amount of resources.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FORECAST: PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Market Overview and Trends

Market Definition and Methodology

Azilect (rasagiline)

CVT-301

Duopa (levodopa/carbidopa)

Neupro (rotigotine)

Nouriast (istradefylline)

Rytary (carbidopa/levodopa)

Stalevo (carbidopa/levodopa/entacapone)

tozadenant

Xadago (safinamide)

Primary Research Methodology

2. TREATMENT: PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs in Parkinson's Disease

3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Disease Background

Sources and Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

4. MARKETED DRUGS: PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Product profile: Apokyn

Product profile: Azilect

Product profile: Duopa

Product profile: Mirapex ER

Product profile: Neupro

Product profile: Nouriast

Product profile: Ongentys

Product profile: Rytary

Product profile: Stalevo

Product profile: Xadago

5. PIPELINE: PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Product profile (late stage): APL-130277

Product profile (late stage): CVT-301

Product profile (late stage): ND0612

Product profile (late stage): Nurelin

Product profile (late stage): tozadenant

6. APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w268k9/parkinsons

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716