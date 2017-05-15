

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside last Friday, treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout the trading day on Monday.



Bond prices spent the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.338 percent.



The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for bonds.



On the U.S. economic front, a report from the New York Federal Reserve unexpectedly showed a contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of May.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to a negative 1.0 in May from a positive 5.2 in April, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.



The index's pullback into negative territory came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to rise to a positive 7.0.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders released a separate report showing homebuilder confidence has unexpectedly improved in the month of May.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 70 in May after pulling back to 68 in April. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the previous month.



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to economic reports on new residential construction and industrial production in the month of April.



Housing starts are expected to climb to an annual rate of 1.260 million, while industrial production is expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



