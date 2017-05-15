Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal residential electric fryers marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global residential electric fryers market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (deep fat fryers and air fryers), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores), and geography (the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

"The global residential electric fryers market is projected to grow to nearly USD 2,789 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period. The growing awareness about wellness, obesity, and health consciousness among consumers is one of the key drivers of the market," says Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global residential electric fryer market is characterized by a highly competitive vendor landscape with the presence of a few major players and many small- and mid-size vendors. The major players include Cuisinart, Havells, Kenstar, Koninklijke Philips, Tefal, and Waring. These players are very competitive in terms of their product offerings. These vendors present an eclectic mix of both international and regional players who have managed to dominate their domains successfully. Koninklijke Philips is currently the global market leader for air fryers.

Top six vendors in the global residential electric fryers market

Cuisinart

Cuisinart manufactures and markets cookware, culinary appliances, and kitchen accessories. It operates as a subsidiary of Conair. It also offers products under different categories, including baby line, ice cream/yogurt makers, kitchen accessories, kitchen tools and gadgets, can openers, and cookware.

Havells

Havells manufactures, markets, and sells electrical and power distribution equipment in India. The company offers products under cables, switchgear, electrical consumer durables, and lighting and fixtures segments.

Kenstar

Kenstar is a brand under Kitchen Appliances India. It is a premium brand for electronic appliances. The company designs, develops, and sells kitchen appliances. It has a strong network of over 3,500 trade partners, 63 sales and service offices, and 425 service franchisees.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips engages in the healthcare, consumer lifestyle, and lighting businesses worldwide. The company's business segments include personal health, lighting, diagnosis and treatment, connected care and informatics, and health tech.

Tefal

Tefal, a part of Groupe SEB, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cookware and small appliances. The company specializes in the non-stick cookware category. It focuses on expanding its cooking appliances business by providing products that meet customer needs. The company offers a range of deep fryers with patented oil filtration systems to provide healthier meals for consumers.

Waring

Waring designs, manufactures, and markets kitchen electric appliances. The company's innovations and modern product designs are as per the taste of customers. For instance, its newest additions are products such as waffle makers and deep fryers.

