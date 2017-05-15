Global Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) Disease Forecast and Market to 2035 -- Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) Disease Forecast and Market Analysis to 2035" report to their offering.

Renal cell cancer (RCC) is a tumor that originates in the renal cortex, the outer part of the kidney between the renal capsule and the renal medulla. Around 85% of all malignant kidney tumors are RCC, with other types including transitional cell carcinoma of the renal pelvis and Wilms' tumor (nephroblastoma).

The incidence of RCC is higher in those over the age of 60, suggesting that the aging population may play a significant role in current and future disease burden. It is estimated that in 2014 there were 100,290 diagnosed incident cases of RCC in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Over the forecast period (2014-34), this is expected to increase to 137,970 cases by 2034, representing an absolute increase of 37.6%.

Overall, RCC incidence rates have been steadily increasing in both men and women in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets since the 1970s.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FORECAST: RENAL CELL CANCER

Afinitor (everolimus)

AGS-003

atezolizumab

Avastin (bevacizumab)

Cometriq (cabozantinib)

Inlyta (axitinib)

Lenvima (lenvatinib)

Nexavar (sorafenib)

Opdivo (nivolumab)

Sutent (sunitinib)

Torisel (temsirolimus)

Votrient (pazopanib)

2. TREATMENT: RENAL CELL CANCER

Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Country Treatment Trees

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Sources and Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

4. MARKETED DRUGS: RENAL CELL CANCER

Product profile: Afinitor

Product profile: Avastin

Product profile: Inlyta

Product profile: Nexavar

Product profile: Opdivo

Product profile: Sutent

Product profile: Torisel

Product profile: Votrient

5. PIPELINE: RENAL CELL CANCER

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Recently Discontinued Drugs

Target Product Profile

Clinical Trial Design

The Future of Treatment in Renal Cell Cancer

Product profile (late stage): AGS-003

Product profile (late stage): Cometriq

Product profile (late stage): atezolizumab

6. APPENDIX

