Global Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) Disease Forecast and Market to 2035 -- Research and Markets

Renal cell cancer (RCC) is a tumor that originates in the renal cortex, the outer part of the kidney between the renal capsule and the renal medulla. Around 85% of all malignant kidney tumors are RCC, with other types including transitional cell carcinoma of the renal pelvis and Wilms' tumor (nephroblastoma).
The incidence of RCC is higher in those over the age of 60, suggesting that the aging population may play a significant role in current and future disease burden. It is estimated that in 2014 there were 100,290 diagnosed incident cases of RCC in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Over the forecast period (2014-34), this is expected to increase to 137,970 cases by 2034, representing an absolute increase of 37.6%.
Overall, RCC incidence rates have been steadily increasing in both men and women in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets since the 1970s.
Key Topics Covered:
1. FORECAST: RENAL CELL CANCER
- Afinitor (everolimus)
- AGS-003
- atezolizumab
- Avastin (bevacizumab)
- Cometriq (cabozantinib)
- Inlyta (axitinib)
- Lenvima (lenvatinib)
- Nexavar (sorafenib)
- Opdivo (nivolumab)
- Sutent (sunitinib)
- Torisel (temsirolimus)
- Votrient (pazopanib)
2. TREATMENT: RENAL CELL CANCER
- Disease Definition and Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Country Treatment Trees
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: RENAL CELL CARCINOMA
- Sources and Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths and Limitations
4. MARKETED DRUGS: RENAL CELL CANCER
- Product profile: Afinitor
- Product profile: Avastin
- Product profile: Inlyta
- Product profile: Nexavar
- Product profile: Opdivo
- Product profile: Sutent
- Product profile: Torisel
- Product profile: Votrient
5. PIPELINE: RENAL CELL CANCER
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Recently Discontinued Drugs
- Target Product Profile
- Clinical Trial Design
- The Future of Treatment in Renal Cell Cancer
- Product profile (late stage): AGS-003
- Product profile (late stage): Cometriq
- Product profile (late stage): atezolizumab
6. APPENDIX
