The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the PR jury to select the best work for the PR Lions awards. Hill+Knowlton Strategies' Corrine Got-Camard has been selected to join the jury.

Corinne, General Manager of H+K France, will join Candace Kuss, H+K's Digital Director, as part of H+K's representatives at the festival. Candace has been selected to be on the PR Young Lions jury for the second year running.

Since the PR Lions opened in 2009, H+K has held a number of stage and festival events at Cannes Lions. In 2009, H+K hosted its first PR Cannes seminar and the first ever Cannes Lions 'tweet-up' with Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter. In 2010 the agency hosted a seminar with ImprovEverywhere and created a live street event, and in 2015 held its first main stage event, launching Female Firsts with the actress Samantha Morton. This year, H+K are co- hosting "China's Age of Ambition" with Huawei and Fast Company, to take place 3pm Tuesday 20 June in the Forum, as part of Cannes' China Day.

"H+K was Cannes Lions' first ever PR partner in 2011 and we have had a judge on the PR jury every year since the category opened, so it is an honour to be a part of this heritage," says Corrine Got-Camard.

Jose Papa, Managing Director of Cannes Lions, added, "The job of the jury is to identify and award the very best in global creativity, recognising and celebrating work made by all people from all corners of the world. The make-up of this year's juries marks another step forward in the Festival's mission to improve diversity among its judges, and is something we're committed to continuing in 2018 and beyond."

The PR Lions winners will be announced on Monday 19 June.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational and global clients. The firm is headquartered in New York, with 87 offices in 49 countries, as well as an extensive associate network. The agency is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006596/en/

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Catherine Clifford, +44 207 413 3334

Business Development

Catherine.Clifford@hkstrategies.com