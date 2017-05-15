

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors (GM) is launching its Maven car-sharing service in the New York City.



The service allows Maven members to rent any one of the available 80 GM vehicles for up to 28 days at a time. Using Maven's smartphone app, members can reserve a time and unlock and start the car when they arrive.



'Maven is a dynamic mobility platform offering solutions for the future of transportation,' said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. 'Maven's growth has been remarkable during the past year and a half and I am excited about our continuing innovation and new products we will bring to market.'



Maven service is available in 17 North American cities, including San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Member can pick up a vehicle for hourly or daily reservations. Insurance and fuel costs are included. Prices are based on the vehicle type and model.



