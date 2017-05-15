TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Alta Vista Ventures Ltd. has announced a name change to Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Shares will begin trading under the new name on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

The symbol will remain "UAV".

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 16, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com

Effective Date: May 17, 2017 New CUSIP: 379433105 New ISIN: CA3794331056

