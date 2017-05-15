BizVibe today announced that their B2B networking platform has expanded to the electricals and lighting industry. This is the fourth focus industry of the networking platform in addition to textiles, food and beverage, and healthcare and fitness.

The global lighting market is growing steadily with an expected CAGR of 9% over the next four years. The introduction of LEDs is having a major impact on the general lighting industry due to their benefits such as less maintenance costs and reduced consumption of electricity. These benefits are shifting consumer preference towards LED lights. Due to this industry shift, BizVibe has committed to creating a continuously improving platform for electrical and lighting professionals, helping them connect with like-minded buyers and suppliers to keep up with market demand.

BizVibe is home to over 37,000 electricals and lighting companies including over 16,000 in the United Statesand more than 2,000 in Canada. These are two of the biggest revenue contributors for the global lighting market. In addition to companies in this industry, BizVibe is also home to 7 million companies overall across 700+ industries.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform has been specifically designed to help industry professionals find a seamless, efficient and easy-to-use platform for finding and connecting with other like-minded businesses. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the market, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking tool dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, and suppliers, helping them connect, engage and make business deals.

Key Features of BizVibe

Mobile App: Connect with companies on the go with BizVibe's mobile app

Search: Find businesses by name, categories, ranking and revenue from over 70+ countries

Network: Create virtual communities, pin your favourite businesses in one place.

Message: Send and receive messages from any verified company within the network.

Newsfeed: Get personalized updates from your favourite companies and industries using BizStream.

Learn: Stay up to date on the latest news on BizVibe's focus industries.

Traffic: Generate high quality organic traffic with your business listing for free.

Download: Download company profiles, product catalogs, contact details and more.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to millions of company profiles across 700+ categories. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

