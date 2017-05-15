Global $313.9 Billion Behavioral Rehabilitation Market, Forecast and Trend Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size and Forecast By Application (Anxiety, Mood, Substance Abuse, Personality, Attention Deficit Disorders), By Healthcare Settings (Inpatient, Residential, and Outpatient), And Trend Analysis From 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global behavioral rehabilitation market is expected to reach USD 313.9 billion by 2025

Behavioral rehabilitation market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to presence of favorable government initiatives, rising number of service providers, and growing awareness among patients. Furthermore, increasing incidence of depression and substance abuse cases services provided by various hospitals for behavioral disorders is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The market is currently in a growth phase with rising number of participants as the demand-supply gap of these services is high in most of the regions. The dynamics is driving it toward being a consolidated market with significant number of mergers and acquisition observed in past few years. Major institutes are focused on regional expansions to provide outpatient services, which are preferred over other healthcare settings owing to cost benefits.



Some of the major mergers and acquisitions have been observed in the U.S., including acquisition of adult service division of Cambian group PLC by Universal Health Services, Inc. and announcement of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. acquiring the U.K.-based Priory Group.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:



Higher prevalence of behavioral diseases associated with emotions & stress and rising awareness about the treatment options are factors driving the growth.

Social acceptance of substance abuse patients and rising government initiatives directed toward countering the same is expected to drive this segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Outpatient segment dominated in 2015 as it is mostly preferred over the other healthcare settings

Affordability and high patient convenience are factors expected to fuel outpatient segment's growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America dominated 2015 owing to factors such as availability of a large number of institutes and higher awareness levels

dominated 2015 owing to factors such as availability of a large number of institutes and higher awareness levels Europe is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period with growing adoption of advanced technology in the behavioral healthcare industry, including record keeping software

is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period with growing adoption of advanced technology in the behavioral healthcare industry, including record keeping software Few of the major players participating in the market are Acadia Healthcare; Magellan Health; Universal Health Services, Inc.; CRC Health; Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.; Behavioral Health Group; Springstone, Inc.; Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.; and American Addiction Centers, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Approaches for Market Estimation

2 Executive Summary



3 Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Behavioral Rehabilitation -SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



4 Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Anxiety Disorders

4.3 Mood Disorders

4.4 Substance Abuse Disorders

4.5 Personality Disorders

4.6 Attention Deficit Disorders



5 Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Healthcare Settings Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Healthcare Settings Movement Analysis

5.2 Inpatient

5.3 Residential

5.4 Outpatient



6 Behavioral rehabilitation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application, and Healthcare Settings



7 Competitive Landscape



Acadia Healthcare

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Magellan Health, Inc.

Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.

CRC Health

Aurora Behavioral Health System

Behavioral Health Group

Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.

Springstone, Inc.

American Addiction Centers, Inc.

