According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global washing soda marketis projected to grow to USD 22.65 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006425/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global washing soda market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Washing Soda Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Washing soda, also known as soda ash or sodium bicarbonate, is a white, odorless powder, which is immensely alkaline in nature. The global washing soda market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to its distinctive properties such as alkalinity, excellent absorption capacity, temperature controllability, and cost effectiveness.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the application, the report categorizes the global washing soda market into the following segments:

Glass

Chemicals

Soaps and detergents

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global washing soda market are discussed below:

Glass

"The washing soda market by glass applications occupied a majority 45% of the total shares in 2016, and is expected to increase its hold over the market through the forecast periodsays Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Washing soda, owing to its temperature control properties, is essential for defrosting silica that serves as a chief element in glass fabrication. The use of washing soda in glass fabrication accounts for a substantial share among other applications in the market.

Chemicals

Washing soda is used in chemical applications such as the production of sodium silicate, photographic chemicals, chrome chemicals, and sodium bicarbonate. Chemical manufacturers use washing soda for regulating pH in various chemicals processing streams. The use of washing soda for manufacturing chemicals, which are used for various purposes, is expected to propel the global washing soda market during the forecast period.

Soaps and detergents

"A wide array of soaps, detergents, and cleaning products use washing soda as their key ingredient. Washing soda functions as an organic builder in the manufacturing of soaps and detergentssays Mahitha.

Washing soda provides advantages such as reserve alkalinity and absorption capacity, which drives its wide adoption in soaps and detergents. It is high alkaline nature, which makes it well suited for household applications such as degreasing, shining, and cleaning tough stains mainly from clothes, utensils, floors, and other surfaces.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Ciner Group

FMC

GHCL

Solvay

Tata Chemicals

Browse Related Reports:

Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market 2017-2021

Global Asphalt Additives Market 2017-2021

Global Modified Bitumen Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006425/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com