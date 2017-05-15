Conference Call Today at 5:00 P.M. ET



ATLANTA, 2017-05-15 22:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2017 ended March 31, 2017.



Recent Business Highlights:



-- Introduced next-generation versions of its video streaming and Aquari™ software-defined storage solutions that add new capabilities and improved scalability and performance. -- Signed nine new or expanded video media delivery and storage customers in the calendar year to date, including Midco and Blue Ridge Communications. -- Sold Real-Time business segment for gross proceeds of $35 million to Battery Ventures.



"We continued building momentum during the quarter as we expanded our Aquari customer base by four to a total of 17 active deployments," said Derek Elder, President and CEO. "The business model of our Aquari product line provides a product and service revenue stream for the life of the installation, which makes new customer acquisition a key metric for future revenue growth. We also added three new CDN customers in the quarter, which is a testament to the competitive position of our portfolio."



"We've also made great progress defining a more focused operating model, which culminated today with the sale of our Real-Time segment. We have a blue-chip list of cable, telco, and media companies that have a strong need for the solutions that Concurrent provides and our new focus will allow us to successfully address this opportunity."



Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results:



Total revenue was $15.0 million, compared to $15.5 million in both the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Content delivery segment revenue (which includes Aquari storage revenue) was $7.5 million, compared to $7.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and $8.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Real-time segment revenue was $7.5 million, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and $7.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.



Total gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 56.8%, compared to 60.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and 51.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.



Net loss was $(1.7) million, or $(0.18) per share, compared to net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and a net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.13) per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. The company did generate cash from operations of $0.6 million during the third quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.0) million, which included $1.1 million in transaction-related expenses in connection with the sale of the Real-Time segment that was announced today. The Adjusted EBITDA loss compares to $0.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.3) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for more information on the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.



Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $18.2 million as of March 31, 2017. Concurrent has no debt.



The company continued to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.



Guidance



Due to the sale of the Real-Time business segment, the company has withdrawn its previously provided fiscal 2017 annual guidance and plans to provide fiscal 2018 full year guidance when it reports its fiscal fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2017 results in early September 2017.



Non-GAAP Financial Measurements



To supplement the company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this news release provides information concerning the company's Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in tables immediately following the condensed consolidated balance sheets.



For purposes of this news release, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income, less interest income and other income (expense), net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, share-based compensation expense and gain on the sale of assets. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA important to understanding its historical results and identifying current and future trends impacting its business. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. The adjustments to the company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow for management's discretionary use. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts, noteholders and other investors use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities.



Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, however, including the following:



-- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; -- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; -- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; -- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes; and -- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.



The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to the company's financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies, including other companies in our industry.



Conference Call Information



Concurrent Computer Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Product $ 9,430 $ 10,772 $ 27,535 $ 29,240 Service 5,551 4,684 16,109 14,466 Total revenues 14,981 15,456 43,644 43,706 Cost of sales: Product 4,405 5,676 12,274 12,670 Service 2,072 1,821 6,234 5,844 Total cost of 6,477 7,497 18,508 18,514 sales Gross margin 8,504 7,959 25,136 25,192 Operating expenses: Sales and 4,024 4,252 12,867 11,443 marketing Research and 3,057 3,467 9,180 11,066 development General and 2,996 2,150 7,653 6,103 administrative (Gain) loss on - - - (4,116 ) sale of product line, net Total operating 10,077 9,869 29,700 24,496 expenses Operating income (1,573 ) (1,910 ) (4,564 ) 696 (loss) Other income 57 292 263 448 (expense), net Income (loss) before (1,516 ) (1,618 ) (4,301 ) 1,144 income taxes Income tax provision 142 (442 ) 373 (604 ) (benefit) Net income (loss) $ (1,658 ) $ (1,176 ) $ (4,674 ) $ 1,748 Basic net income $ (0.18 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.19 (loss) per share Diluted net income $ (0.18 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.19 (loss) per share Basic weighted 9,261,8 9,168,9 9,231, 9,147,6 average shares 62 78 932 81 outstanding Diluted weighted 9,261,8 9,168,9 9,231, 9,227,9 average shares 62 78 932 66 outstanding Cash dividends $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 declared per common share



Concurrent Computer Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Revenues: Product $ 9,430 $ 10,246 Service 5,551 5,301 Total revenues 14,981 15,547 Cost of sales: Product 4,405 4,079 Service 2,072 2,019 Total cost of sales 6,477 6,098 Gross margin 8,504 9,449 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 4,024 4,368 Research and development 3,057 2,816 General and administrative 2,996 2,313 Total operating expenses 10,077 9,497 Operating income (loss) (1,573 ) (48 ) Other income (expense), net 57 63 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,516 ) 15 Income tax provision 142 103 Net income (loss) $ (1,658 ) $ (88 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.01 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 9,261,862 9,244,590 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,261,862 9,244,590 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12



Concurrent Computer Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December March 31, March 31, 31, 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 Net income $ (1,658 ) $ (88 ) $ (1,176 ) $ (4,674 ) $ 1,748 (loss) Other comprehensiv e income (loss): Foreign 38 (216 ) (79 ) (253 ) (202 ) currency translati on adjustmen t Pension (19 ) 110 (35 ) 88 10 and post-reti rement benefits, net of tax Other 19 (106 ) (114 ) (165 ) (192 ) comprehen sive income (loss) Comprehens $ (1,639 ) $ (194 ) $ (1,290 ) $ (4,839 ) $ 1,556 ive income (loss)



Concurrent Computer Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) March 31, December 31, June 30, 2017 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,750 $ 18,804 $ 20,268 Short-term investments 2,423 - - Trade accounts receivable, net 8,944 7,896 15,104 Inventories 2,939 2,001 3,495 Prepaid expenses and other 1,855 1,220 1,061 current assets Total current assets 31,911 29,921 39,928 Property, plant and equipment, 2,319 2,763 3,061 net Deferred income taxes, net 761 820 924 Other long-term assets, net 1,356 1,281 1,323 Total assets $ 36,347 $ 34,785 $ 45,236 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued $ 9,925 $ 5,908 $ 9,191 expenses Deferred revenue 6,694 6,605 8,126 Total current liabilities 16,619 12,513 17,317 Long-term deferred revenue 643 708 1,168 Pension liability 3,624 3,558 3,720 Other long-term liabilities 2,092 2,001 2,033 Total liabilities 22,978 18,780 24,238 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 93 93 92 Additional paid-in capital 211,666 211,521 210,971 Accumulated deficit (197,42 ) (194,62 ) (189,26 ) 5 5 5 Treasury stock, at cost (255 ) (255 ) (255 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (710 ) (729 ) (545 ) income (loss) Total stockholders' equity 13,369 16,005 20,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' $ 36,347 $ 34,785 $ 45,236 equity



Concurrent Computer Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, December March 31, March 31, 31, 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 GAAP Net $ (1,658 ) $ (88 ) $ (1,176 ) $ (4,674 ) $ 1,748 income (loss) Addback (deduct): Other (57 ) (63 ) (292 ) (263 ) (448 ) (income ) expense , net Income 142 103 (442 ) 373 (604 ) tax provisi on (benefi t) Deprecia 418 459 406 1,332 1,228 tion Amortiza 3 3 3 9 42 tion Share-ba 145 309 179 696 561 sed compens ation (Gain) - - - - (4,116 ) loss on sale of assets, net Non-GAAP $ (1,007 ) $ 723 $ (1,322 ) $ (2,527 ) $ (1,589 ) Adjusted EBITDA



