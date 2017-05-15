

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A vast majority of Americans want an independent investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, according to the results of a NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey.



Seventy-eight percent of Americans said they would rather see an investigation led by an independent commission or a special prosecutor. Just 15 percent said Congress should lead the investigation.



The survey was conducted after President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the election.



The strong support for an independent investigation comes as Americans are mixed in their level of confidence in Congress to conduct a fair and impartial investigation.



Thirty-one percent of Americans said they have 'some confidence,' while 28 percent said they have 'only a little confidence' and 30 percent said they have 'no confidence at all.'



Americans have more confidence in the FBI's ability to conduct a fair and impartial investigation, with 25 percent saying they have 'a great deal of confidence' and 40 percent saying they have 'some confidence.'



Despite the strong support for an independent investigation, Trump and Republican leaders in Congress have rejected calls for a special prosecutor.



Last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., noted investigations are already being conducted by the FBI, the House Intelligence Committee, and the Senate Intelligence Committee.



'I really do believe that these three investigations are the way to go,' Ryan said in an interview with Fox News. 'Let's get them done. Let's see them through. Let's go wherever the facts may lead.'



Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have indicated they will attempt to block any nominee to succeed Comey until a special prosecutor is appointed.



The NBC/WSJ survey of 800 adults was conducted May 11th through 13th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



