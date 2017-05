NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading session on Monday. Shares of Johnson & Johnson are currently up by 2.8 percent after reaching a nearly two-month intraday high.



The advance by Johnson & Johnson comes after JPMorgan upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Neutral.



