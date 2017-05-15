VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(LMA: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) has released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 ("Q1") and has posted US$2.7 million in net income, or 1 cent per share. Concentrate sales revenues for Q1-2017 was US$59.5 million and EBITDA(1) for the quarter came in at US$13.9 million.

This release should be read in conjunction with Trevali's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017, which is available on Trevali's website and on SEDAR. As at January 1, 2017, the Company has changed is presentation currency to the U.S. dollar (US). All financial figures are in US unless otherwise stated.

Q1-2017 Results Highlights:

-- Concentrate sales revenue of US$59.5 million -- EBITDA(1) of US$13.9 million -- Net income of US$2.7 million or $0.01 per share -- Income from mine operations of US$9.7 million -- Total cash position increased to US$23.8 million, up 63% from year-end 2016. -- Quarterly consolidated zinc production of 31.9 million payable lbs, lead production of 10 million payable lbs and 345,661 payable ozs. of silver -- Consolidated site cash costs of US$0.47 per pound of payable Zinc Equivalent ("ZnEq")(2) produced or US$49.10/tonne milled -- Santander production came in at site cash costs of US$35.06/tonne milled, at the lower end of 2017 annual cost guidance of $US35-40 per tonne milled -- Caribou site operating costs were US$61.17 per tonne milled, marginally above the 2017 annual cost guidance of US$55-60 per tonne milled reflecting a combination of transition to owner operated mining and seasonal weather conditions -- Provisional realized commodity selling prices for Q1-2017 sales was US$1.26 per pound zinc, US$1.05 per pound lead and US$17.98 per ounce silver

"As previously stated, Q1 was flagged as a slightly weaker quarter production-wise for lead-silver at Santander however mine sequencing is now starting to access higher-grade stopes as Magistral North-Central comes back online," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's president and chief executive officer. "At Caribou, we continue to implement operational efficiencies, specifically transitioning to owner-operated mining in addition to ongoing metallurgical initiatives targeting zinc recoveries."

"Importantly 2017 production guidance remains unchanged and we continue to focus on our planned acquisition and integration of the Rosh Pinah and Perkoa zinc mines. This will position the Company as a global pure-play zinc producer as we continue to move into a strengthening macro-zinc price environment."

Summary Financial Results (US$ millions, except per-share amounts)

----------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2017 Q1-2016 ----------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $59.5 $19.6 ----------------------------------------------------------- Income from mining operations $9.7 $3.0 ----------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) $2.7 $0.6 ----------------------------------------------------------- Basic Income per share $0.01 $0.00 -----------------------------------------------------------

Q1-2017 Consolidated Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2017 Q1-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 370,953 175,579 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 433,129 209,188 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc lbs 31,946,229 13,662,766 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead lbs 9,983,664 6,436,047 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver Oz 345,661 221,324 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs Payable Produced 44,826,918 24,229,762 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs Produced(2) (US$) $0.47 $0.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs Produced(2) (US$) $1.04 $0.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled (US$) $49.10 $32.22 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Sales Statistics and 2015 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2017 Q1-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 38,928 14,423 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead Concentrate (DMT) 13,034 5,311 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Zinc lbs 33,578,241 13,009,008 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Lead lbs 9,708,389 6,347,250 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Silver Oz 328,636 210,427 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues (US$)(4) $59,491,000 $19,629,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Realized Metal Price (US$): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc $1.26 $ 0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead $1.05 $ 0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver $17.98 $15.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs Sold(3) 46,153,874 23,286,844 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated by considering Company's earnings before interest payments, tax, depreciation and amortization are subtracted for any final accounting of its income and expenses. The EBITDA of a business gives an indication of its current operational profitability and is a NON-IFRS measure. (2) ZnEq Payable Pounds Produced = ((Zn Payable lbs Produced x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Produced x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Produced x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Produced x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Produced x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (3) ZnEq Payable Pounds Sold = ((Zn Payable lbs Sold x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Sold x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Sold x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Sold x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Sold x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (All metal prices are the average realized metal price for the period). (4) Revenues include prior period adjustment.

Santander Zinc Mine, Peru

Q1-2017 Santander Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2017 Q1-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 148,689 175,579 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 200,249 209,188 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grade (%) Zinc 3.80% 3.930% Lead 0.58% 1.66% Silver (oz/t) 0.96 1.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%) Zinc 88% 89% Lead 79% 88% Silver 63% 76% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc lbs 12,326,834 13,662,766 Lead lbs 1,875,891 6,436,047 Silver oz 128,576 221,324 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs Payable Produced 15,627,433 24,229,762 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs Produced(2) (US$) $0.45 $0.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs Produced(2) (US$) $1.02 $0.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled (US$) $35.06 $32.22 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q1-2017 Santander Sales Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2017 Q1-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 13,579 14,423 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead Concentrate (DMT) 2,077 5,311 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Zinc lbs 11,804,614 13,009,008 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Lead lbs 1,834,682 6,347,250 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Silver Oz 125,557 210,427 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues (US$)(4) $19,172,000 $19,629,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Realized Metal Price (US$): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc $1.27 $ 0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead $1.03 $ 0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver $17.69 $15.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs Sold(3) 15,031,485 23,286,844 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated by considering Company's earnings before interest payments, tax, depreciation and amortization are subtracted for any final accounting of its income and expenses. The EBITDA of a business gives an indication of its current operational profitability and is a NON-IFRS measure. (2) ZnEq Payable Pounds Produced = ((Zn Payable lbs Produced x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Produced x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Produced x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Produced x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Produced x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (3) ZnEq Payable Pounds Sold = ((Zn Payable lbs Sold x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Sold x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Sold x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Sold x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Sold x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (All metal prices are the average realized metal price for the period). (4) Revenues include prior period adjustment.

Over the first quarter the Santander mill continued to operate approximately 10% above its 2,000 tonne-per-day nameplate capacity, with 200,249 tonnes of mineralized material being milled giving quarterly zinc production of 12.3 million payable pounds, 1.9 million payable pounds of lead and 128,576 payable ounces of silver.

Q1 site cash costs were approximately US$35.06 per tonne (or US$0.45 per zinc equivalent payable lb produced), coming in within the 2017 annual cost guidance of US$35-$40 per tonne milled. (Please refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the March 31, 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis).

Production was lower in the first quarter due to a combination of primarily lower grade lead and silver mineralization in addition to modestly lower throughput. Mining during the period focused on the Magistral Central and South zones, which contain lower grade lead and silver mineralization. The Santander team continues fast-tracking development of the Magistral North ramp to access higher-grade Zn-Pb and Ag mineralization in the Magistral North and Oyon Zones, both of which remain open for expansion. Based on the current mine schedule the Company anticipates run-of-mine Pb and Ag grades to strengthen from late-Q2 onwards.

The Company commenced its 2017 Santander exploration program during the quarter that is aimed at converting additional inferred tonnages into the rolling Santander mine plan in addition to exploring the depth extents of the Magistral - Santander systems and associated satellites, all of which remain open for expansion. The Company has committed to an approximately four-fold increase to its exploration budget (approximately US$4 million) with additional funds available contingent on success. Surface directional drilling of the advanced Santander Pipe target commenced in March and underground drill testing of the Magistral North - Central zones is anticipated to commence in Q2. Assay results will be released upon receipt.

2017 Santander Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 production guidance estimate for the Santander mine is:

-- 63-65 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate -- 12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate -- 700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$35-40 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

Caribou Zinc Mine, Canada

Caribou Production Statistics

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2017 Q4-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 222,264 244,439 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 232,880 251,242 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades % Zinc 6.15% 6.01% Lead 2.68% 2.68% Silver (oz/t) 2.29 2.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries % Zinc 75% 76% Lead 64% 60% Silver (in lead concentrate) 38% 36% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc lbs (pounds) 19,619,395 20,931,015 Lead lbs (pounds) 8,107,773 8,214,428 Silver Oz 217,085 231,722 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs Payable Produced 29,199,484 31,444,029 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs Produced (US$)(2) $0.49 $0.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs Produced (US$)(2) $1.06 $0.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Cost(2) per Tonne Milled (US$) $61.17 $54.79 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Caribou Sales Statistics:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2017 Q4-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 25,349 26,696 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead Concentrate (DMT) 10,956 9,471 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Zinc lbs 21,773,627 22,563,340 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Lead lbs 7,873,706 7,640,960 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Silver oz 203,078 217,354 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues (US$)(4) $40,318,000 $36,525,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Realized Metal Price (US$): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc $ 1.25 $1.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead $ 1.05 $0.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver $ 18.03 $16.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs Sold(3) 31,122,390 32,376,420 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated by considering Company's earnings before interest payments, tax, depreciation and amortization are subtracted for any final accounting of its income and expenses. The EBITDA of a business gives an indication of its current operational profitability and is a NON-IFRS measure. (2) ZnEq Payable Pounds Produced = ((Zn Payable lbs Produced x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Produced x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Produced x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Produced x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Produced x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (3) ZnEq Payable Pounds Sold = ((Zn Payable lbs Sold x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Sold x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Sold x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Sold x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Sold x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (All metal prices are the average realized metal price for the period). (4) Revenues include prior period adjustment.

Q1-2017 marked the Caribou Mine's third commercial production quarter and saw ongoing optimization initiatives, primarily the transition to owner operated mining. Both lead and silver recoveries continued to improve while zinc recoveries remained static with the prior quarter. In Q1, Caribou produced 19.6 million pounds of payable zinc, 8.1 million payable pounds of lead and 217,085 payable ounces of silver. Recoveries averaged 75% for zinc, 64% for lead and 38% for silver. Mill throughput for Q1 was 232,880 tonnes. Primary reasons for lower Q1 production were the transition of mining operations from contractor to owner operated in addition to seasonal weather effects. Zinc recoveries remained below the entitlement range during the quarter partly reflecting a combination of substandard grinding media (fragmentation of steel balls in the mills), which is now resolved, and cold weather conditions. Zinc recoveries improved in latter half of the quarter as various seasonal optimization programs took effect.

Q1 site cash costs at Caribou were approximately US$61.17 per tonne (or US$0.49 per zinc equivalent payable pound produced), that is modestly above the upper end of previously disclosed cost guidance. The Company anticipates significant savings in overall Caribou operating costs will be achieved once site transitions fully to owner operated status in the second-half of 2017 (Please refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the March 31, 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis).

2017 Caribou Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 production guidance estimate for the Caribou mine is:

-- 90-93 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate -- 30-32 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate -- 800,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$55-60 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

