Global Internet of Things (IoT) In Retail Market Analysis By Solution, By Hardware, By Service, By Technology, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things (IoT) In Retail Market Analysis By Solution, By Hardware (Beacons, RFID Tags, Sensors, Wearables), By Service, By Technology (Bluetooth Low Energy, Near Field Communication, ZigBee), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global IoT in retail market is expected to reach USD 94.44 billion by 2025

This growth can be attributed to the merging of digital and in-store operations in retail stores.

Digital channels are becoming an important touchpoint for an Omni channel experience. Retailers are focusing on gaining a competitive advantage by installing smart shelves and RFID sensors, which detect low inventory and track products throughout the respective supply chain. The adoption of IoT also helps retailers to revolutionize the delivery operations and retail supply chain.



The increasing Internet of Things spending in retail sectors for the purpose of premises monitoring, product monitoring, supply chain monitoring, and customer monitoring is driving the demand for IoT-based solutions. Cloud-based IoT solutions are enabling retailers to monitor and analyze the existing processes to improve them with incremental investments in capital equipment. However, with the rising degree of IoT penetration, retailers are still struggling on capitalizing IoT-enabled capabilities.



The retail Internet of Things market is expected to witness promising growth as the industry is evolving from the passive approach of monitoring consumer behavior. Optimizing and automating supply chain is one of the key factors for the adoption of connected technology among retailers. However, fragmented technology standards and increasing security concerns are expected to hamper the industry growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



The retail IoT software is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing adoption of retail analytics solutions

Beacons are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 24%. This growth can be attributed to its increasing adoption for enhancing customer in-store experience

Professional services are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

Solution providers are focusing on providing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) to retailers.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as this technology is gaining prominence in pre-tailing, payments, and post-payments operations.

Latin America is expected to reach a revenue share of over 12% by 2025 due to the demand for innovation in infrastructure technology in retail outlets

is expected to reach a revenue share of over 12% by 2025 due to the demand for innovation in infrastructure technology in retail outlets The key industry players include Intel Corporation, Impinj Inc., RetailNext Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., and Losant IoT Inc.

Several vendors are offering connected ecosystems that provide retailers with a wide array of devices through a single platform

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

2.1 IoT in Retail - Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

3 IoT in Retail - Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 IoT in Retail - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 IoT in Retail - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Need for enhanced customer experience

3.4.1.2 Decline in the component cost

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Fragmented technology standards

3.4.2.2 Privacy and security concerns

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 IoT in Retail - Key Company Analysis, 2015

3.8 IoT in Retail - PESTEL Analysis

4 IoT in Retail Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 IoT in Retail Market: Solution Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Hardware

4.1.2 Software

5 IoT in Retail Hardware Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 IoT in Retail Market: Hardware Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Beacons

5.1.2 RFID tags

5.1.3 Sensors

5.1.4 Wearables

6 IoT in Retail Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 IoT in Retail Market: Services Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Professional services

6.1.2 Managed services

7 IoT in Retail Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 IoT in Retail Market: Technology Movement Analysis

7.1.1 Bluetooth low energy

7.1.2 Near field communication

7.1.3 ZigBee

7.1.4 Others

8 IoT in RetailRegional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape



Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

ARM Holdings Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Impinj Inc.

Intel Corporation

Losant IoT Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

PTC Inc.

RetailNext Inc.

SAP AG

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Verizon Enterprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q72358/internet_of

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716