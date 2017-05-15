Technavio analysts forecast the global wearable camera marketto grow to USD 5819.13 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 17% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006387/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global wearable camera market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global wearable camera market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the type (head mounted, body mounted, ear mounted, and camera glasses), end-user (residential and commercial), technology (ultra HD camera, full HD camera, HD camera and SD camera), distribution channel (offline and online channels), and geography (North America, Western America, APAC, South America, Eastern Europe, and MEA).

The aesthetically appealing and practical wearable cameras are experiencing rapid adoption rates on a global scale. They provide a hassle free, easy, and efficient recording solution to all consumers who wish to capture photos and videos on-the-go. The advent of photo and video sharing platforms have only added to the popularity of wearable cameras.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global wearable camera market:

Growing popularity of social networking sites

High growth in adventure tourism

Rapid advances in technology

Growing popularity of social networking sites

"The increase in social media activities is one of the major drivers for the sales of wearable cameras, due to the increase in the number of people who are keen to share photos and videos with their friends through these sitessays Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for consumer electronicsresearch.

The capability of smart cameras to instantly share media contents on social networking sites and platforms has increased the demand for wearable cameras. GoPro, a leading vendor in the market, has partnered with Comcast to deliver content captured on GoPro cameras to a diverse audience, ranging from adventure enthusiasts to animal lovers.

High growth in adventure tourism

Adventure tourism is growing quickly due to the rise in the number of people looking to experience adrenaline-filled activities. The popular outdoor sports activities include triathlon, adventure racing, freestyle skiing, climbing, trekking, snowboarding, and bicycling. Wearable cameras are used to capture these events with low distortion frames by both participants and viewers alike. The number of adventure tourists is increasing every year, which is contributing to the growing demand for wearable cameras.

Rapid advances in technology

"The advent of technology in the wearable camera market have paved the way for high-resolution videos, long battery lives, and increased durability. These factors are encouraging more users to choose these devices, thereby driving the market growthsays Ujjwal.

Sony has recently introduced remote control capabilities to their wrist mounted cameras, which enables users to view various angles through the wearable camera when connected to Wi-Fi. Technological advances, rise in online photo sharing communities, and social networking sites have directly boosted the sales of wearable cameras.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Action Camera Market 2017-2021

Global Loud Speakers Market 2017-2021

Global Wearable Adhesive Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like gamingpublishing and advertising, and internet and e-commerce. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515006387/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com