Asia Pacific $29.1 Billion Construction Films Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Segment Forecasts, 2014-2017 & 2024 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific Construction Films Market Analysis By Application (Vapor Barrier, Gas Barrier, Building Enclosure), By Region (Southeast Asia, China, India, Japan), Competitive Landscape And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2024" report to their offering.

The Asia Pacific construction film market is anticipated to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2024

These films are increasingly being preferred in residential and commercial sector owing to their low maintenance and easy handling attributes.

Rapid urbanization, rising safety concerns and changing lifestyles backed by increasing disposable income in Asia Pacific economies have influenced consumption trends of materials. This has led to increased application scope in fittings and accessories for housing apartments.

Presence of enormous consumer base for housing and low-cost labor backed by broadening of plastic trade has created numerous opportunities for industry participants. The increasing application scope of puncture & scratch resistance films in green building practices has also led to their proliferation in environment control events.

Vapor barriers accounted for over 25% of the volume share in 2015. These barriers are rapidly gaining popularity in tropical countries, with high precipitation level on account of outstanding moisture & humidity control properties.

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:



Asia Pacific construction films demand was estimated at 11.58 million tons in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2024

Advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies coupled with high quality plastic materials is expected to drive the product demand in coming years

Gas barriers segment value is projected to grow at a steady pace, with a CAGR of over 7%, owing to expansion of delicate operating areas such as manufacturing plants and laboratories

Rising demand for better-quality crops has created lucrative opportunities for greenhouse films market in India . India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% as a result of government funds being injected into construction sector to support economic growth

. is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% as a result of government funds being injected into construction sector to support economic growth Refurbishment and restoration account for majority of the building activities in Japan due to the country's susceptibility to natural disasters. These activities will yield a positive influence on industry growth in future

due to the country's susceptibility to natural disasters. These activities will yield a positive influence on industry growth in future Companies are involved in novel product development with improved repulsive characteristics, which are ideal for modern architectural applications

Influential companies operating in this market includeLaizhou Laixing, Qingdao KF, Arun Manufacturing, GECO Industrial Co. Ltd., Asia Polymer Corp., Guangdong Jinbang Industry & Technology Co. Ltd., Dow Polyurethane, Great Cosmo Industries, Climax Synthetic Pvt. Ltd., and EP Industries Sdn Bhd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary



3 Asia Pacific Construction Film Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014 - 2024

3.3 Asia Pacific construction film market - value chain analysis

3.4 Regulatory framework

3.4.1 China

3.4.2 India

3.4.3 Japan

3.4.4 Southeast Asia:

3.5 Asia Pacific construction film market dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Plastics application in expanding green building market

3.5.1.2 Increasing technological and architectural innovations

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Volatile raw material prices

3.5.2.2 Growing environmental concerns

3.6 Key opportunities prioritized

3.6.1 New market avenues

3.7 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8 Asia Pacific construction film market - PESTEL analysis



4 Asia Pacific Construction Film Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application market introduction, 2015 & 2024

4.2 Vapor barrier

4.3 Gas barrier

4.4 Building enclosure

4.5 Others



5 Asia Pacific Construction Film Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Asia Pacific construction film company heat map analysis

6.2 Vendor landscape

6.3 Competitive environment

6.4 Strategy framework



7 Company Profiles



Laizhou Laixing Plastic Film Co. Ltd.

Qingdao KF Plastics Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Jinbang Film Industry & Technology Co. Ltd.

Arun Manufacturing Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

GECO Industrial Co. Ltd.

Asia Polymer Corporation

Dow Polyethylene Asia Pacific

Great Cosmo Industries

Climax Synthetic Pvt. Ltd.

EP Film Industries Sdn Bhd.

