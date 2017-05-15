Canyon Copper Corp.: Canyon Issues Bonus Shares Under Loan Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Canyon Copper Corp. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canyon") announces that it has allotted and issued 200,000 common shares in the capital of Canyon ("Bonus Shares"), pursuant to the terms of the loan agreement, entered into on May 3, 2016, with Metamin Enterprises Inc. ("Metamin").

The Bonus Shares are subject to restrictions on resale expiry on September 16, 2017.

SOURCE: Canyon Copper Corp.