SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Sunrun made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to adequately disclose how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for its home-solar energy system; that the discovery of such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and that as a result of the above, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Sunrun was the subject of a Securities and Exchange Commission probe and according to a person familiar with the investigation, "[t]he SEC recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations." Upon release of this news, Sunrun's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

